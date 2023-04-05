Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,496. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average of $99.85. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,111,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $88,532,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,442,000 after purchasing an additional 428,364 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

