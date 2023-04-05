Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Declares Dividend of GBX 12.90

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMINGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,687 ($20.95) on Wednesday. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,352.50 ($16.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,807 ($22.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,741.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,638.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56,350.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.66.

SMIN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.49) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.73) to GBX 1,845 ($22.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.49) to GBX 1,860 ($23.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,813.75 ($22.53).

In related news, insider Richard Howes bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,756 ($21.81) per share, with a total value of £1,756 ($2,180.82). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

