Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SOM opened at GBX 379.75 ($4.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.17 million, a PE ratio of 840.00 and a beta of 0.79. Somero Enterprises has a twelve month low of GBX 341.30 ($4.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.21). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 396.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 394.53.

In other Somero Enterprises news, insider Anne Ellis bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £29,120 ($36,164.93). Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

