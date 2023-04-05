South Cone Investments Limited Acquires 3,587 Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $18,760.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,806,695 shares in the company, valued at $35,599,014.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 12,230 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $58,581.70.

On Tuesday, March 28th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,510 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $19,269.90.

On Monday, March 20th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 532 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,346.28.

On Thursday, March 16th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 1,325 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,042.75.

On Monday, March 13th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 2,463 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $15,122.82.

On Wednesday, March 8th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 1,702 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $11,199.16.

On Monday, March 6th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 1,100 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,029.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,900 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $24,609.00.

On Monday, February 27th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,541 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $22,308.30.

On Friday, February 24th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 5,451 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $33,196.59.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 20.96 and a current ratio of 20.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

