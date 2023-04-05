S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,995,000 after acquiring an additional 310,742 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,333,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $345.90. 270,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,251. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $416.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

