SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,172,438 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 487,477 shares.The stock last traded at $18.93 and had previously closed at $19.03.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPX. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

