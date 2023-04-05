SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,972,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 545,011 shares.The stock last traded at $23.19 and had previously closed at $23.12.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.