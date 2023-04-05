SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 706,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,344,000 after acquiring an additional 218,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after acquiring an additional 434,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $187.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $188.23.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

