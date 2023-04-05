SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 24,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 253% compared to the typical volume of 6,849 put options.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

XME traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,177,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,910,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,103,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

