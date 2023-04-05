Spell Token Hits One Day Volume of $42.88 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $85.53 million and approximately $42.88 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spell Token

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.

With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

Spell Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

