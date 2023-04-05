Status Price Up 2.6% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Status has a total market cap of $113.24 million and $3.96 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00029969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018570 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003391 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,208.48 or 1.00021541 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,964,807,264 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,964,807,264.0475416 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02871877 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,136,560.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

