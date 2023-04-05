Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STLD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 507.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Stories

