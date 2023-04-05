Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $42.01

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.01, but opened at $40.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 7,970 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Steel Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $899.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $229,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 186,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,269,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $296,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,533.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $798,142 in the last 90 days. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,228,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,362,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

