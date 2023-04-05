Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $42.01

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.01, but opened at $40.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 7,970 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Steel Partners Trading Down 0.6 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $899.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,228,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,362,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Partners (SPLP)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.