StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.6 %
NLOK stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.