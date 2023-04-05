StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,653.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,597,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 26.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 109,054 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 614.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

