StockNews.com Downgrades América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.70.

América Móvil Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AMX opened at $21.24 on Friday. América Móvil has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 92.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

