StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ADXS stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.44.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
