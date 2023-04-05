StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Cowen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. Cowen has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Cowen

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1,931.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 26,167 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Cowen by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

