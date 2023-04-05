Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Trading 1.7% Higher

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 26,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Strategic Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$33.29 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.97.

About Strategic Metals

(Get Rating)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.