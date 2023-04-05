Strong (STRONG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $78,575.28

Strong (STRONG) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Strong token can now be purchased for $8.84 or 0.00031358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $78,575.28 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

