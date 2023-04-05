Strs Ohio Buys 14,602 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Strs Ohio raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.24% of CoStar Group worth $76,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in CoStar Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.0 %

CSGP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.99. 373,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,646. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.