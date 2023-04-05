Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,998 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 0.5% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned 0.22% of McKesson worth $117,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,396 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $302,630,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 11.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Stock Up 1.8 %

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $6.65 on Wednesday, hitting $369.64. The company had a trading volume of 386,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,688. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.