Strs Ohio Has $62.29 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,088 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Adobe were worth $62,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.95. The company had a trading volume of 789,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.48. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $455.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

