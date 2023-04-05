Strs Ohio Has $90.80 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,943 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $90,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. 17,543,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,552,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $40.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

