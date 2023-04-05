Strs Ohio Sells 11,670 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $96,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 3.0 %

American Electric Power stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,350. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

