Strs Ohio Sells 4,139 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $166,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $575.96. 356,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,026. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

