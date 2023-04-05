Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $143,277.42 and approximately $2.57 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00037447 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

