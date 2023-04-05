Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.65

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.26.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

Featured Stories

