Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.65

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.26.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.
