Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,185 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $195.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.35.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

