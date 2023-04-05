Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in LPL Financial by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in LPL Financial by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LPLA opened at $191.90 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.47 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

