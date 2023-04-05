Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.88 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CME Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group stock opened at $193.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.75. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

