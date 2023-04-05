Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.82% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KSA opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52 week low of $35.78 and a 52 week high of $51.12.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.