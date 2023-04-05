Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $85.37.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

