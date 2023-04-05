Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,569 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $344,837.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $70,534.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 66,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,747,894 shares of company stock worth $599,705,195. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.