Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.58

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and traded as high as $17.93. Sumitomo shares last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 15,460 shares.

Sumitomo Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

