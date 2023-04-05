Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 8%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 1,828,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,901,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 16.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 376,489,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $395,314,374.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 552,354,161 shares in the company, valued at $579,971,869.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 376,489,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $395,314,374.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 552,354,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,971,869.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 15,973,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $16,772,430.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,395,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,565,032.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 392,659,985 shares of company stock valued at $412,292,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 563.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Articles

