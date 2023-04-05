Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.25

Shares of Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.25 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 25.78 ($0.32). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.38), with a volume of 1,941,996 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,525.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.09.

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

