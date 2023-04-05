Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Insider Aoife Brennan Sells 19,042 Shares

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) insider Aoife Brennan sold 19,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $11,044.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
SYBX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 84,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,441. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. Synlogic, Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.41.
Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Synlogic from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.
