Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Insider Aoife Brennan Sells 19,042 Shares

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) insider Aoife Brennan sold 19,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $11,044.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Synlogic Stock Performance

SYBX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 84,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,441. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. Synlogic, Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Synlogic from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

Synlogic Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synlogic by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Synlogic by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 73,422 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Synlogic by 110.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

