T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

TMUS opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $178.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

