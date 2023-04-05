T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 193,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,651. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $153.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

