Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -0.44. Tarena International has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.25.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.