Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Target by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Target by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 334,721 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,886,000 after purchasing an additional 69,685 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 100,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Target by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,948. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

