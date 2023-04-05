Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Raised to C$3.40 at Stifel Nicolaus

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

TGB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,714. The company has a market capitalization of $472.71 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.97. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 2,809,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 38.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 18.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 663.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 712,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,550,486 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

