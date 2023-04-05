Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Teradata by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Cowen boosted their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $1,760,182. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 62,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,136. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 135.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Teradata’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

