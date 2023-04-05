Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.30

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.73 ($0.07). Tern shares last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,158,869 shares trading hands.

Tern Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.13. The firm has a market cap of £25.26 million, a PE ratio of 626.00 and a beta of 1.25.

About Tern

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

