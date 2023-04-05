Tezos (XTZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.18 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $23.18 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004477 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003209 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001491 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos' total supply is 954,394,963 coins and its circulating supply is 933,127,851 coins.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

