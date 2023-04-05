The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) is Sippican Capital Advisors’ Largest Position

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Bancorp makes up approximately 4.6% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors owned 0.30% of Bancorp worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 34,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,613. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.78 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 31.45%. Equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 2,300 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $62,422.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $234,081.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,589.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,050 shares of company stock worth $121,530 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

