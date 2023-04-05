The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $38,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $213.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.64. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.