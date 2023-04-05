The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 150,710 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

