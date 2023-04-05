The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.05. 444,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.55.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

About Clorox



The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.



